New Avatar Movie: Win a Trip to Walt Disney World in Florida | Highlighted

02 dec 2022 om 10:20Update: 14 dagen geleden

The new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water releases December 14. That’s why at NU.nl you have the chance to win a trip for four people to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where you can experience the theme country Pandora – The World of Avatar.

The trip includes airfare to Florida, seven nights at a Disney Resort hotel, eight days of access to all four Disney Parks at Walt Disney World Resort, and a $2,000 gift card for use in shopping and dining.

All you have to do to stand a chance is log in and enter your details. You can register until December 25.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayedWe do not have permission for necessary cookies. Accept cookies to view this content.

Wijzig cookie-instellingen

Avatar: The Way of the Water

After nearly 13 years, the long-awaited sequel to the greatest movie of all time is finally here. From December 14 Avatar: The Way of the Water in Dutch cinemas. This new film takes place more than ten years after the events of the first film.

The film tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children). We see the troubles that haunt them, the efforts they make to protect themselves, the fights they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Click on here for the video.

Pandora – The World of Avatar

Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is home to Pandora – The World of Avatar where the world of Avatar comes to life.

Travel to Pandora where floating mountains defy gravity. Where nature comes to life and mystical rivers flow. Where incredible attractions are waiting to be discovered. In Avatar: Flight of Passage you fly on the back of a banshee over this vast and beautiful land and in Na’vi River Journey you float deep in the glowing rainforest on a mystical family adventure, welcome at Pandora. Click on here for the video.