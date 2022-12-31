Sarina Wiegman receives honors for her role in the European title with England | sport

Sarina Wiegman (53) from The Hague will start the new year as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). There are only two senior ranks in the British Empire. She owes her award to her role in the European title that the English women’s team won last summer at the European Championship in their own country.

,,I feel very honored,” Wiegman said. “I dedicate this prestigious title to the players, the coaching staff and all members of the FA who have worked tirelessly for our collective success. It has been a great year and we look forward to 2023. I hope that we can continue to make England proud.The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer, where England will once again be one of the favorites given the unprecedented performances under Wiegman.

Several players have also been decorated by the British Empire. Arsenal player Leah Williamson, who was named England captain by Wiegman, became the fourth-ranked OBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Other top players such as Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White now hold the MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) title, the fifth rank. Mead is the partner of her Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema and was the European Championship’s top scorer. Just like Miedema, she recently tore her cruciate ligament. Mead was also elected last week Sports Personality of the Year at the BBC Sports Gala in Manchester. Wiegman was voted Great Britain Coach of the Year at the gala, where that honor went to short track coach Jeroen Otter in the Netherlands.



The Lionesses, as English footballers call themselves, crowned themselves European champions on July 31 by beating Germany in the final. The first prize was very special, because the tournament was hosted in England and it was the first prize for the England women’s team. The final at Wembley brought together nearly 90,000 spectators.

Prior to her adventure in England, Wiegman was national coach of the Orange Lionesses. She also won the European Championship in her own country in 2017 with the Netherlands, having succeeded Arjan van der Laan six months earlier. Two years later, she reached the final of the World Cup, where the United States won 2-0 in Lyon.

After the 2021 Summer Olympics in China, where United States team was still too strong, Wiegman stopped at the Dutch team and went to work for England. Here she is after a year and a half of 26 international matches, including 22 won and 4 draws. The goal difference is equally impressive at 125-7.



