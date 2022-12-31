Old acquaintance hatches tactics to submit BC Vlissingen | Sports in Zeeland

The basketball players of BC Vlissingen suffered another defeat against the River Trotters in Hardinxveld-Giessendam (63-53) and fell to ninth place in the first division.

Due to illness and injuries, BC Vlissingen could only play eight players against River Trotters, who are coached by former BC Vlissingen coach Arjan de Bruin. The defensive tactics of the River Trotters limited BC Vlissingen’s most dangerous players and the score remained low.

Because Vlissingen’s defense also performed well in the first half, the difference remained small. The score at halftime was 25-22.

Immediately after the break, the home team placed an intermediate sprint and ran 44-24 within minutes. Coach Rakhes Angnoe’s side came back to 54-46, but River Trotters held on to the points at 63-53.

BC Vlissingen scores: Abdul Zombra 16, Fabian Salawanej 13, Bouke Schrik 8, Leon Witsel 8, Thijs Beumer 6 and Amar van Sluijs 2.