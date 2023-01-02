FIA launches expression of interest search for new F1 teams

Lars Leftink



Monday, January 2, 2023

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants the FIA ​​to start an “expression of interest process” to find out how many parties are interested in strengthening Formula 1 with a team in the future. Depending on the level of interest, a selection process could then be deployed here.

For years, Formula 1 had ten teams competing in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. The growth the sport has seen in recent years, particularly noticeable in the United States, means that more and more parties are interested in strengthening Formula 1. That is exactly what the FIA ​​president now wants to find out. with the FIA. How many parties are actually interested in strengthening Formula 1? This “expression of interest process” should provide more clarity. In any case, it is clear that the FIA ​​is willing to expand the grid.

The text that Ben Sulayem posted on Twitter is as follows: “I have asked my FIA ​​team to study the possibility of launching an expression of interest procedure for possible new teams for the World Championship FIA F1.” The question now is whether the current F1 teams expect this, since the addition of a team like Andretti is already causing resistance. Teams must share revenue with other teams. The more teams there are, the less money is left for the teams.

I asked my @FIA the team plans to launch an expression of interest process for potential new teams for the FIA @F1 World Championship — Mohammad Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) January 2, 2023

