Kramer Receives Olympic Work Award: “Great Appreciation for His Career” | Sport Other

Sven Kramer received a prestigious Olympic award on Wednesday. The four-time Olympic speed skating champion received the Outstanding Sports Career Award for his Olympic achievements. The prize was awarded by the International Association of Olympic Committees (ANOC).

“I am honored to receive the Olympic Movement’s Outstanding Sports Career Award today,” said Kramer. “It’s a great appreciation for my Olympic career, which started in Turin in 2006 and ended in Beijing in 2022. It was a journey with many highs, but also lows, which made me what I am today.”

Kramer became Olympic champion in the 5000 meters in Vancouver in 2010 and also won this title in 2014 (Sochi) and 2018 (Pyeongchang). In Sochi, he also became champion in the team pursuit. He also won two silver and three bronze medals at the Winter Games.

At this year’s Games, Kramer did not finish on the podium. De Fries ended his skating career after the Beijing Games and is now business development director for his former team Jumbo-Visma.

The ANOC awards refer to achievements during the last edition of the Olympic Games. An exception to this is the Outstanding Athletic Career Award, as this is a lifetime achievement award.

In 2014, Ireen Wüst was named the best athlete of the Sochi Olympics by the organization. The speed skater has won twice gold and three times silver in Russia – more than any female athlete. She won gold medals at the time in the 3,000 meters and team pursuit.

