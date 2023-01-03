NFL player Hamlin’s cardiac arrest not due to ‘dirty’ play, but it’s ‘sobering’

Getty

From top basketball player LeBron James to New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Many (known) Americans expressed their support for Damar Hamlin (24). The American footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening after a tackle during his club’s game at the Buffalo Bills. The incident had a major impact on sports fans in the United States.

This is confirmed by John Mahnen, a Native American who was president of the American football club Amsterdam Crusaders. “It transcends sport. It’s about a famous young American fighting for his life. It dominates the news.”

Nevertheless, Mahnen believes that the news in the near future will also concern the sport itself and the actions of the NFL, the organizer of the highest competition in American football. It is not the first time that a player has been physically injured during a match.

Last week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after a tackle. He finished the game, visibly confused. He did not play the next match. The fact that Tagovailoa was allowed to play the game drew a lot of criticism from the NFL.

Even after Hamlin’s collapse, critical eyes turned to policy makers. It took over an hour before the game was finally stopped.

Mahnen sees things differently: “Normally I have really reservations about the NFL, but I think no bad action has been taken. The interests are huge and this has never happened before in sports. And that no hasty decision was made. Although it could have been a bit quicker. Hitting seems like the only right decision to me.”

Mahnen considers it a victory that the game was finally stopped at the insistence of the players. “Ten years ago the players had no say and the NFL decided for itself.”

According to him, this is part of the changes that are taking place slowly but surely and “partly forced” in the NFL. “American football is not a physical sport, but a violent sport. For the sport to still exist ten years from now, change is literally vital.”

Mahnen doesn’t recall anything like this ever happening in American football. “Several players get injured every year, but as far as I know there has been no cardiac arrest due to a tackle.”

Although Mahnen points out Hamlin wasn’t hurt by a hard or dirty tackle, he says it’s good that the so-called ‘targeting’ is taken seriously. Make a tackle with the helmet against the opponent’s head.

He says the NFL is already stricter when it comes to these types of tackles, but they’re still common. “Some players didn’t get the memo. And it’s especially important right now that every player takes responsibility. Helmets provide better protection, but it also ensures that helmets are used as weapons.”

Injuries suffered in American football made the sport less popular with young people and their parents for a while. Nevertheless, according to Mahnen, the NFL has nothing to worry about right now. “Partly because of flag football, a derivative of the sport that involves no tackling or blocking, American football is experiencing a revival in my state of Ohio.”

The Dutch American also says the sport is still very popular with Americans. Therefore, behavior change must also come from the media and the public. “If the players have to leave the pitch because of the targeting, they will be applauded by the fans. I don’t think that’s right.”

