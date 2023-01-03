Even after all the titles, Lavreysen yearns for another World Cup gold medal: ‘I can’t wait to be there’ | Sport Other

12 okt 2022 om 11:55Update: 3 maanden geleden

Harrie Lavreysen is not satisfied after the success of the Olympics for him. De Brabander therefore needs no additional incentives for the Track Cycling World Championship which begins on Wednesday in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in France.

With Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg, Lavreysen can become world team sprint champion for the fifth consecutive time on the first day. Previously, only the French had managed to do that between 1997 and 2001. Lavreysen did not know that an equalization of the French record was possible. “It’s a nice extra challenge,” he told the news agency days before the title fight. PA.

Lavreysen has also become world sprint champion for the past three years and won the title in 2020 and 2021 on keirin, the part with six men on the track sprinting behind a motorized pacer after a few laps for the win. At the Tokyo Games, there was gold in the team sprint and individual gold in the sprint.

It never led to saturation or relaxation. “I had a vacation in the winter, but I wanted to start over.” Last week, he threw a 162.5 kilogram dumbbell through the air, according to a video on Instagram. “10 kilos more than my old record. Weightlifters don’t care about that, but for a cyclist it’s a lot.”

“It will be one of the most difficult tournaments”

The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome, southwest of Paris, will also host the 2024 Olympic medals. It’s far, but actually also very close, Lavreysen realizes.

“It’s a bit of an intermediate World Cup, but with only the 2023 World Cup after that, we only have two major tournaments until the Games. I can’t wait to show what I can do and I will keep a keen eye on the competition.”

It is not possible to recover the title. “It will be one of the most difficult tournaments. The French and the Australians are really good. Everything has to be perfect for us.” The color behind Lavreysen, Hoogland and Van den Berg is thin. “It’s one thing, for Tokyo, we had more alternatives.”

For a young and ambitious track sprinter, it can be daunting to watch the trio take home one award after another, Lavreysen thinks. “It will be more fun to make your way to another country.”