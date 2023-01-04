Hamlin, NFL charity player, sees millions pour in after his cardiac arrest | Sport Other

03 jan 2023 om 20:24Update: 10 uur geleden

Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has – as far as possible – delivered something beautiful. The American football player’s charity has been inundated with millions of dollars in donations.

The United States was shocked Monday night by the events of the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after a duel, had to be resuscitated on the pitch and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The 24-year-old defender of the local team has suffered a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin is a socially involved athlete. Two years ago, the American football player founded a charity for children in need. So far, the meter has stood at $2,500 (about 2,368 euros), but ever since viewers saw Hamlin on the pitch fighting for his life, the money is pouring in.

The charity has now, according to the sports channel ESPN raised the colossal sum of 4 million dollars. About 130,000 people donated money. The gifts were often accompanied by good wishes for the young athlete.

The contest will not end this week

Hamlin’s medical situation, meanwhile, is unchanged. The Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition in hospital.

His family was touched by the donations. “Thank you for all the love and support we receive,” Hamlin’s loved ones said in a statement. “We are deeply moved by all the kind words and donations that have been made to the charity.”

The game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was scrapped after the drama surrounding Hamlin. After consultation with the clubs, the NFL has just announced that the match will not be played this week. It will be announced at a later date if and when this will happen.