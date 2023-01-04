American football player resuscitated after cardiac arrest on the field, critical situation | Other Sports

with videoIn the United States, the American football match between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was halted on Monday when a Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field and did not regain consciousness. His situation is critical.



Jan 3, 2023



Damar Hamlin, 24, tackled an opposing player and then got up. But a few seconds later, he fell backwards on the ground and remained motionless. He was treated on the ground by medical personnel and taken by ambulance to hospital after about 15 minutes.

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit in our game against the Bengals. “His heart rhythm was restored on the field and he was transferred to UC Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. He is currently unconscious and in critical condition.

Consternation was visible on the faces of players from both teams. Some players knelt on the pitch to pray for their teammate. The match has been definitively stopped.

“Nobody’s ever been through this before,” former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on ESPN’s broadcast. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”



Footballer Eriksen

A year and a half ago, the football world was shocked by a similar incident. During the World Cup match between Denmark and Finland, Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest. He too suddenly collapsed on the ground. The former Ajax player is now back on the pitch. He plays under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. He also played for Denmark in the World Cup in Qatar.

Hamlin’s condition remains critical, an NFL board member said. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. As soon as we have more information, we will let you know,” Roger Goodell said. Hamlin’s family thanked fans around the world for their support. The Bills changed their social media profile picture to Hamlin’s jersey number, 3.

The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week, according to the National Football League.



