Caspar Wit is the new basketball coach of Martini Sparks. He succeeds the resigning Robert Tinga with the Haren team

Caspar Wit (56) is the new coach of LGITS.nl basketball players Martini Sparks. He succeeds Robert Tinga, who threw in the towel on December 4 with the Women’s Basketball League club.

After Tinga’s departure, Martini Sparks played two more games, with assistant Damian Boomstra taking up training, as well as injured player Daniëlle Pruijs.

White will remain as head coach for at least the next six months, but intends to make a long-term commitment after that. ,, I’m looking forward to it, but I’m not going to talk about winning or losing first. I want players to feel free to play basketball. Then the results will come naturally.

White, who works at his own computer company, is no stranger to the basketball world. He started as a young player at Exercitia’73 in Eelde. He then played basketball for a time in the United States at Bay City Michigan High School. Back in the Netherlands, Wit played premier league basketball for ten years at Donar, Red Giants in Meppel, Orca’s Urk and The Hammers in Zwolle.

After his active career, White did little basketball for a long time. In recent years he has coached the first female team of Exercitia ’73, in which his daughters play. Next Saturday, White will be on the Martini Sparks bench for the first time. The Harense team will face Sportiff Grasshoppers from Katwijk in a home game at 7 p.m. in the Scharlakenhof sports hall.