After his tenure at Sheriff Tiraspol, striker Kay Tejan is back at Oss. The striker has been back on the TOP training ground since this week. In any case, an old acquaintance Olivier Rommens will also train in the near future.



Rommens’ contract with Lithuanian FK Sūduva expired after the end of the competition in the Baltic state. He finished sixth with the team. Rommens himself asked if he could maintain his state in Oss. His younger brother Philippe (also a former TOP Oss) is active with Go Ahead Eagles.

Tejan is ‘more than added value’



Moldova’s sheriff had an option to buy Tejan, but it was announced in early December that it was unexercised. From a sporting point of view, technical director Klaas Wels is delighted with the return of the striker who scored fourteen goals for the Oss team. “He has shown that he is a great striker in the Kitchen Champion division and therefore more than an added value for TOP Oss. It is less pleasant from a financial point of view,” Wels previously told Dtv Sport.

The selection of number nineteen in the first division is provisionally led by Marcel van der Sloot. Just before Christmas, head coach Kristof Aelbrecht was fired after six months.