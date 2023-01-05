The Hoondert team is friends with the dunes again | Sports in Zeeland

And so the fourth leg has mostly made happy faces, also with navigator Jasper Riezebos. “They were also very beautiful. These very high dunes, against which you had to go straight and then graze the ridges. We decided not to be afraid of them anymore, but to go there and we did it. Without any problem. It was fun.”

The men of the Hoondert Rally team did not seek danger, but rode calmly over the crests of the dunes and found their own way. “We have to choose a new track, because the other tracks are broken or too deep”, explained the navigator. ,,That’s the downside of having to start so late, because we were placed in the wrong class. Another downside is that we are always driving in the dark. We only start the test around noon and then we always arrive in the dark. Again: the last 160 kilometers we rode in the dark. It’s not fun, because the risks are much greater. And then it gets dark very early here in Saudi Arabia, so you never win that.