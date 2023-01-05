NFL player Hamlin wakes up after cardiac arrest and shows ‘remarkable’ improvement | Sport Other

05 jan 2023 om 17:45Update: 30 minuten geleden

The situation of American footballer Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a National Football League (NFL) match on Monday, improved a lot on Thursday. The American from Buffalo Bills woke up and wrote to his doctors.

Buffalo Bills reports in a statement that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. “His nervous system seems to be working well now. His lungs continue to heal and are progressing.”

Hamlin can move his hands and feet and also communicates in writing with those around him. For example, he asked the doctors who won Monday’s game. “You,” they replied. “You have won the game of life.”

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and collapsed on the field. After about half an hour of CPR, he was taken to hospital. The match has been definitively stopped.

Despite multiple signs of recovery, Hamlin will remain on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the time being. Breathing independently is the next step in his recovery. “The goal is to put him back in the state he was in before the cardiac arrest,” explains one of his doctors.

Een supporter van Buffalo Bills brandt een kaarsje voor Damar Hamlin. Foto: Getty Images

Biden spoke with Hamlin’s parents

The incident with Hamlin caused quite a stir in the United States. Even President Joe Biden took the time to talk to Hamlin’s parents. At Bills Stadium, fans held a vigil for the player.

The NFL league will resume. For now, the Bills’ next game against the New England Patriots will also continue. No decision has yet been made on whether the interrupted game with the Bengals will end.

Hamlin played college football in Pittsburgh for many years and signed a multi-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in May 2021. Initially, the American was primarily a reserve with the NFL club, but in 2022 he was allowed to start regularly.