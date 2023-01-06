Permanent blind at Bayern Munich, which leads to a free transfer
Daley Blind has signed a six-month contract with Bayern Munich. The Germans don’t have to pay a transfer fee for Blind as his contract was terminated by Ajax last month. The left leg will travel with Bayern to Qatar on Friday, where a training camp will be held.
“I can’t wait to play here,” Blind told Bayern’s website. “We still have the most important part of the season ahead of us. Bayern Munich can win any trophy. This club’s thirst for titles was crucial in making my decision. I hope that with my experience, I can help Bayern Munich.”
Goodbye Ajax
Ajax is the club where Blind played in the youth academy and made his senior debut in 2008. After a loan spell at FC Groningen in spring 2010 and four years at Manchester United (2014-2018 ), he returned to Amsterdam in the summer of 2018.
In the last games before the winter break, Blind could no longer count on a starting place at Ajax. The relationship with coach Alfred Schreuder was reportedly disrupted partly because of this. This led to the termination of the contract.
Daley Blind’s Ajax years
Blind played over 300 games for Ajax and won eleven awards with the Amsterdam side (including the national championship seven times). He also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019. During his four years at Manchester United, he won four trophies.
Although the 99-time international no longer has a starting spot at Ajax, he has appeared at the kick-off of every World Cup match in Qatar for the Orange team. Blind also scored in the round of 16 against the United States.
In Munich, Blind meets several old acquaintances. He played with Matthijs de Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui at Ajax.
