Permanent blind at Bayern Munich, which leads to a free transfer

How do Germans perceive blind people?

In the Netherlands, Daley Blind could often count on a lot of criticism, but in Germany people are very positive about him, says correspondent Wouter Zwart.

“Bayern fans are quite positive, contrary to what you might think because of all the criticism about his speed in the Netherlands. But abroad he is still seen as an added value. People are remember this assist against Spain in 2014 and saw him score this World Cup.

And how will Bayern use it? “Blind is a soforthilfe, a quick solution to a problem, namely the injury of Lucas Hernández.”