National Cycling League: New competition comes with data for ultimate fan experience | SPORTNEXT

Top or flop ?

What will make the difference for the new competition to succeed? In any case, the National Cycling League seems to have more financial security up front than it did decades ago. The Founder Collective, Collab Capital, Will Ventures, Emmanuel Acho (Fox Sports) and Bradley Beal (NBA player Washington Wizards), among others, have already joined. Given the format of teams playing on behalf of a city and the success of the NFL (National Football League) with a similar format, it’s no surprise that Jalen Ramsey (NFL Los Angeles Rams player), Derwin James ( NFL Los Angeles Chargers player) and Kevin Byard (NFL Tennessee Titans player) are on the investor list. Together, they represent a financial contribution of $7.5 million.

Despite the interest of investors and the start which will take place in April 2023, the National Cycling League is still surrounded by a lot of uncertainties. Four cities and two participating teams have now been announced. The runners of the announced teams, the Miami Nights and the Denver Disruptors, are not regulars on the stages of the biggest international competitions. Only Sergio Henao and Leah Kirchmann, now active for the Denver Disruptors, have already achieved very good international scores. Also, there is still no cooperation with the current top US criterium teams, so they don’t know what this will mean for them and what their role will be.

All the data available and the associated fan engagement must therefore be a game-changer. The new competition therefore responds well to the technological possibilities and the digital wishes of (young) fans on the one hand, and to the ever-increasing popularity of cycling on the other. This combination was not yet available at the end of the 80s, when the first version of the Ligue Nationale de Cyclisme failed.