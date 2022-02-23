BTS Announces “Permission to Dance on Stage” Concerts in Las Vegas

BTS Announcement of another concert location and dates for “Permission to dance on stage”!

“Permission to Dance on Stage” began in October 2021 with a fully online concert, which was held without an audience at Seoul Olympic Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Afterwards, BTS held the party in front of a personal audience at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. four nights From November 27 to 28 and from December 1 to 2.

It was announce This “permission to dance on stage” will also be held in person in Seoul at the Olympic Stadium in March 2021. This will be BTS’s first concert in Seoul since their “LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL” world tour in October 2019. It will have a personal audience, but there will also be live components online and in theatre.

On February 23, Big Hit Music Entertainment announced on Twitter that BTS will be bringing their “Permission to Dance Stage” concert to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and April 15-16. Live streaming component. All four dates will also be broadcast live on the big screen at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of the “Live Play” event.

Meanwhile, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. -19. BTS was too much To classify They will fly to the United States on the original date and cancel their flight when it was rescheduled, but the group is expected to be present on the rescheduled date. was the group appointed at the Grammys for the second year in a row.

Watch BTS’s live video from their concert in Las Vegas below!

