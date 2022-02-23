A brand new Netflix series already canceled after one season?

Actress Sandra Oh is pretty sure the series won’t get a sequel…

The actress recorded the above on the so-called Awards Circuit Podcast. This is a podcast from variety in which she originally wanted to talk about the new season of Kill Eve†

In the podcast, Oh delves deeper into her experience with the two hit shows. She is also looking forward to the new season of Kill Eve which will premiere in the United States this month. This new season also marks the end of the series. The broadcast date of these episodes in the Netherlands and Belgium is not yet known.

No second season

For The chair She appeared on the Netflix streaming service last summer. The series immediately received a good reception. It tells the story of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (played by Oh). She is a professor at a prestigious university who becomes the first woman of color to chair the English department.

Ji-Yoon is a single mother who quickly discovers how difficult it can be to lead a faculty that has many privileged professors.

At the end of the podcast, Oh was asked if she thought the show would return for a second season. The actress then let slip that she could not give a conclusive answer. However, she suspects not.

Oh said, among other things, that she had not been contacted for a sequel until the time of writing. She says she would like to see a second season herself.

Do you have the first season of The chair not seen yet? Of course, you can still watch them all on the streaming service. netflix†