Meghan Markle turns out to have a lookalike

Meghan Markle is known as a beautiful figure. Good that she unique in it’s genre that is to say, someone has arrived who looks like him like two drops of water. At least, that’s what a lot of people seem to think. American Christine Mathis is often confused with the Duchess of Sussex.

Often compared

Christine Mathis is a 32 years old flight attendant from the United States. She flies around the world for her job and sees many different faces every day. She is regularly compared to Duchess Meghan Markle. Especially in 2017, right after Meghan and Harry’s engagement announcement, it often happened suddenly. People were really confused and asked her why she still had a “normal” job if she was going to marry a prince.

two drops of water

Christine’s Instagram page has several photos in which she does indeed look like Duchess Meghan like two drops of water. Her face is slightly longer and her lips are a bit fuller than Meghan’s, but we can definitely see why the comparison to the Duchess of Sussex is often made.

great compliment

To the Spanish version of Marie Claire Christine admits that the comparison makes her happy: “When I looked up his name on Google, I was immediately flattered. She makes a big impression, so for me, that’s definitely a compliment.” She also says she wouldn’t hesitate for a moment if she had the opportunity to build a career like Meghan. After all, she played the role of Rachel in the hit series for years suitwho gave her star status before she became Harry’s girlfriend.

Back to the world of theater

Although Meghan herself quit acting when she married Prince Harry, she hasn’t completely walked away from the film world. According to the latest rumors, she will soon be the Voice off of a Disney film character, with which she comes back a little on her roots† The film has yet to be announced. We are very curious!

Source: Marie-Claire | Image: BrunoPress, Instagram Christine Mathis