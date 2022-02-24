Elvis Presley’s Epic New Movie He Won’t Forget His Military Service

Australian director Baz Luhrmann is finally set to release Elvis, his epic biopic of an army veteran and king of rock and roll. Elvis Presley made news at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when co-star Tom Hanks became the first famous American to test positive for the virus before cameras rolled in Australia.

The cast reunited in September 2020 when production safety protocols were in place, and now the film will hit theaters on June 24, 2022. The studio just released the first trailer.

We get a brief glimpse of Presley in his military uniform in this trailer, confirming that the film will depict King’s decision to accept his concept status and leave his career behind to serve at the height of his musical career.

The other reason for Germany’s prominence in Elvis’s story, of course, is where he met his future wife, Priscilla Beaulieu. Priscilla, 14, was the daughter of US Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu, and her family was stationed in Germany when she met Elvis at a party in Bad Neuheim in 1959.

They eventually married in Las Vegas when she turned 21 in 1967. There are a lot of shady details between them, but Priscilla moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and lived with Priscilla’s father and stepmother. ‘Elvis a few blocks from Graceland as they finished. Secondary education.

If you really want to tell the story of Elvis in detail, plan a 10-season HBO or Netflix series that gives each twist and each chapter its own. Luhrmann, director of glamorous films such as 1996’s “Romeo + Juliet” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, and “Moulin Rouge” and the 2013 version of “The Great Gatsby”, prefers to take a few hours to wow audiences. Its brilliant visuals and a roaring soundtrack.

Why is Elvis a movie in Australia? Because Luhrmann is from Sydney and he’s old enough to stay home when he’s at work. How does Australia compare to Tupelo, Memphis, Germany and Los Angeles? The trailer makes it look promising.

Hanks plays the mysterious Colonel Tom Parker, the manager with a mysterious past who made Presley the biggest star in the world. Parker held the title of Honorary Colonel of Kentucky, but he was actually born in the Netherlands and illegally immigrated to the United States when he was 20 years old. Hanks loves the exotic accent and seems to be trying out some kind of Dutch and Southern hybrid. in this film.

Austin Butler plays Elvis. He’s the star of the brotherhood sequel “Masters of the Air” and previously played Manson Family member Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” There are a few American actors and musicians who portray musicians in movies. Blues artist Gary Clark Jr plays Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, the black singer who originally recorded That’s All Right Mama and inspired Elvis’ recording. Soul singer Yola plays R&B guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr plays BB King and Alton Mason plays Little Richard.

Plus, the cast is full of Aussies experimenting with their American accents. Olivia Dejung plays Priscilla Bellio and Cody Smit McPhee, Oscar nominee for “The Power of the Dog,” plays country singer Jimmy Rodgers. Elvis’ parents, friends, country singer Hank Snow, and even the Sun Studios receptionist all play local actors.

How long was Presley’s military career with Elvis? It would be good. The singer’s decision to serve was a big deal in 1950s America, and a detailed account of his life would spend a lot of time discussing the decision, his service, and the impact it had on his career. on his return.

At least the army uniform made the trailer, which means his service won’t be forgotten in what will likely be the singer’s final film.

