Brilliant Growth Shrink Just Eat-Takeaway for the First Time in Years

Dutch meal delivery company Just Eat-Takeaway, the parent company of Thuisbezorgd, was used to 10, 20 or sometimes 50% growth for years, but those days are over. Orders fell for the first time in years.

Worldwide, the company processed 3 million orders less than a year ago and almost 10 million less than in the last quarter of 2021. During the coronavirus crisis, the company has been very busy, because restaurants had to close temporarily. Many restaurants have therefore turned to meal delivery.

This year’s contraction surprised analysts. They actually expected an increase in orders. The number of orders fell, especially in America. This is striking because Just Eat-Takeaway made a multi-billion dollar acquisition in the United States in 2021. This acquisition of Grubhub was intended to provide additional growth. The company says it is now considering selling Grubhub.

Last night, another group that has been growing for years, streaming service Netflix, announced that customer numbers had fallen for the first time in 10 years.

aim for profit

The meal delivery company says it will be difficult to expand again in the coming months. The company also wants to focus this year on increasing its profit per order.

Just Eat-Takeaway is starting a trial today with the Albert Heijn supermarket for grocery delivery. The company will also deliver groceries for the Spar supermarket.