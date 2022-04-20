HIT IT in Rotterdam AHOY

The very first edition of HIT IT will come to Rotterdam on Saturday 29 October Ahoy† During this one-night program, professional athletes compete in kickboxing matches and celebrity guests also take part in the ring action as boxers. In addition, various domestic and foreign artists offer musical performances, complemented by spectacular entertainment. The evening will end with the main event: a fight by Rico Verhoeven.

Rico Verhoeven is one of the driving forces of HIT IT. He participates in the closing party of the evening, but also prepares the distinguished guests in an optimal way. Moreover, he will invite his network of big stars to the event. The reigning Glory Heavyweight champion travels all over the world to fight in events: “On October 29, the public will be treated to many beautiful things like the experience of the public in the United States and Japan. I noticed that my matches were visited by more and more people who had never attended a kickboxing or boxing match. A fantastic experience with a pleasant atmosphere. I have seen many events around the world including Japan and America. It’s the next level. When I face a major opponent as the reigning GLORY Champion (another surprise), there’s still a lot at stake for me. I must and will remain undefeated until the end of 2024.’

One of the celebrities taking action is Dirk Kuyt† Former footballer makes his boxing debut in the ring and does so for charity. His opponent is another big celebrity with no experience in the sport. In order to switch to boxing from their home turf, the celebrity guests undergo months of training with professional teams, including Rico Verhoeven’s team.

Live entertainment is designed by Timor Steffens† The choreographer and creative director has danced with such greats as Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and Madonna and has been creatively responsible for major live shows domestically and abroad. Thanks to his endless creative miles, he knows better than anyone what defines a good show.

The lineup for HIT IT will be announced beginning Friday, April 15. The regular box office starts on Thursday April 21 at 4 p.m. and the presale on Wednesday April 20 at 4 p.m. You can register for the presale via www.hitshow.com