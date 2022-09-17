With videosBotic van de Zandschulp did a good job for the Netherlands tonight in their clash with Great Britain in the Davis Cup final. After losing his match to Daniel Evans earlier in the Talon Greek track, Van de Santsulp was too strong to beat world number eight Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-2.



Van de Santsulp is ranked 35th in the ATP rankings. The 26-year-old tennis player lost in straight sets against Nori, a year older, in Montreal last month. In Glasgow, Van de Santsulp had already taken a break in the third game to make it 2-1. Although he had to go 5-4 deep to win the set, he held that margin throughout the set. It was won by successive cards.

In the second set, Van de Santsulp promptly saved from Norrie. He held his own serve and with good play the Dutchman found Nori getting harder and harder. At 4-2, Van de Santsulp was able to take a double break with a lop and serve out for the match. He promptly scored his first match point.

Botic van de Zandschulp. © AB



Van de Santsulp spoke after one of his best games. ,, I think I played an almost perfect match. I served well and only made a few minor mistakes in rallies.

The tennis player thought it was a very different game than last month in Montreal, when he had little chance against Nori. “I definitely didn’t play well then.”

Match against Great Britain ends with double goals. Wesley Koolhoff and Matve Middelkoop start for the Netherlands. They will face Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, but the captains can still adjust the line-up.

Matthew Middelkoop © Action Pictures via Reuters



Twin resolution

Due to the current draw between the Netherlands and Great Britain (1-1), the doubles match should be decisive this evening. Wesley Koolhoff and Matej Middelkoop will then take on Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury.

In Group D, Netherlands beat Kazakhstan 2-1. Great Britain lost their first game 2-1 to the USA. The top two nations in the group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will take place in Spanish Malaga at the end of November.

Talon Greek Railways

The Dutch team fell behind against the English on Friday afternoon due to the loss of Dalan Kronpoor. He lost to Daniel Evans in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Evans, 32, is ranked 25th in the world. The Greek track is in 48th place. The two were evenly matched for long stretches, but Evans was a little better at key moments. At 4-4 in the first set, the Briton earned a break point, which he capitalized on with a passing stroke. He won the set in the next game.

In the second set, the Greek track fought for its worth. He came back well from a 0-30 deficit to make it 1-1, but then conceded three break points to make it 3-3. The Greek track got past two, but it went wrong in third. Evans then won her serve to break 5-4. He served his third match point.