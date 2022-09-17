Next week Ahmed Aboudaleb will be in New York for three days on work. The itinerant mayor of Rotterdam has been invited by Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, to speak about climate-resilient cities during the September 2022 meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI). He also visits various projects of the city.

CGI is an international platform where mayors, politicians and companies exchange knowledge and experience on climate adaptation and financing. Rotterdam is known worldwide as a resilient, innovative city that maps and responds to the opportunities and risks of climate change, digitization, the new economy and globalization.

In addition to participating in CGI, Mayor Aboutaleb will visit various projects, including the Big U, a large dike protection project that protects New York against floods and hurricanes. Ten years after the devastating Hurricane Sandy, Dutch know-how and expertise were used to build the Big U.

He will also visit the Red Hook Community Justice Center, an innovative form of neighborhood (criminal) law.

A similar project is underway in southern Rotterdam, Wijkrechtspraak op Zuid. Judges deal with criminal, civil and administrative cases of residents of Huis van de Wijk at Hillevliet 90. Before trial, the authorities involved in the case work together to find a sustainable solution for a resident.

Photo: David Shankbone (Flickr)

