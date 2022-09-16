Afghans: Do not visit Suriname due to high crime rates and poor economy

Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin issued a statement Wall Street Journal US officials are in talks with Suriname to send a group of Afghans detained at a US base in Kosovo to Suriname.

The newspaper reported that full discussions have been held with Suriname and Ambassador Morton Schalkwij confirmed that Suriname is considering cooperation. A committee will be formed to hold further discussions. According to the newspaper.

These are refugees who do not meet the requirements for admission to the United States. The newspaper spoke to an Afghan group in Kosovo, but they did not like the plan. Afghans say they are worried about plans to send them to Suriname because of crime and the poor economic situation in the country.

President Sandhuki met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday, September 15. It is not known whether this topic was discussed between the two.