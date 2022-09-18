Queen Maxima, recovering from pneumonia, and King Willem-Alexander work for America. The queen accompanies a large cabinet on her trade mission to California and Texas.

According to royal family expert Jan-Keys Emmer, Máxima’s visit to the US opens doors. “Many entrepreneurs go to that lunch anyway, to see a queen,” Emmer said on NPO 1’s Goedemorgen Nederland. So those entrepreneurs think “to do some business or business”.

Google and Facebook

According to Emmer, American entrepreneurs are ready to do business, especially if they are shown a willingness and willingness to talk with them. “Ministers come, but so do many entrepreneurs. An American like that wants to get something.

Emmer says there is a lot to do in America for the Netherlands. “Look at companies like Google, where is Rani still going, and Facebook. We can learn a lot from that.” On the contrary, he says, Americans can also learn a lot from the Netherlands. “It’s about movement, it’s about cycling. Later in the week, the Queen will visit Austin, where a full cycleway scheme has been implemented following the Dutch example.

Ministers

The Queen will therefore be joined by a number of ministers, including Liesje Schreinmacher (Foreign Trade), Ernst Kuypers (Public Health) and Robert Dijkgraaf (Education). Secretary of State Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure) also joins.

This means the US is “an important trading partner”, says WNL’s Marieke Smits parliamentary journalist. “Usually several ministers go along because they have specific goals.”

Profit Rights

According to royal family expert Emmer, Americans have a thing for royalty. “They think it’s fantastic,” he tells Good Morning Netherlands. But does that also apply to Dutch representatives? “The Dutch, the Spanish or the Swedes are the second category. The ‘king’ or ‘queen’ is of course England.

By: Vic Den Volt