Big blow for Netflix: all Marvel TV series disappear



Disney will soon announce the new streaming home for Netflix’s Marvel TV series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Punisher and Iron Fist. The series will permanently disappear from this streaming service on February 28.

All six series were created in collaboration between Netflix and Marvel Television. This collaboration was launched in 2013 and has resulted in six series, including The defenders there was one where the various street superheroes came together to take on a common enemy.

The Netflix series disappears

Back in 2018, many fans were still assuming that Marvel and Netflix would be working together for a while, but all of the shows they had done together were quickly canceled. Then it also turned out that Disney would launch its own streaming service, which it houses, among other things, star wars as well as content from Marvel Studios.

After the show was canceled, it turned out that reviving the actors’ contracts was a possibility for Disney, but a contract clause made that impossible in the short term.

However, after two years of waiting, this clause also expired, but the series remained on Netflix. So fans expected them to keep seeing it, but now it’s different.

In the United States, doubt still hangs between Hulu and Disney+ as to the new home of the series. Here in the Netherlands, you can assume that the shows will all come to Disney+.