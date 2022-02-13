Biggest crypto heist of all time will be Netflix series

Netflix wants to make a documentary series about the couple who committed the biggest crypto heist of all time. The series will be directed by Chris Smith, known for his previous work “Tiger King”.

Couple Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested this week on suspicion of stealing $4.5 billion, or about 120 Bitcoin.

They captured these digital coins in a hack of the Bitfinex crypto exchange in 2016. Authorities also actually seized $3.6 billion.

“They bought gold, NFTs and more”

Netflix describes the story they are going to film as follows: “As the value of the stolen Bitcoin rose from $71 million at the time of the hack to nearly $5 billion, the couple allegedly attempted to liquidate their digital cash. They created fake identities and accounts online, and bought physical gold, NFTs, and more, as researchers raced to track the movement of money on the blockchain.

According to Cointelegraph On February 1, 10,000 of the stolen Bitcoins were transferred to an unknown wallet.

The Netflix documentary will follow the case of Lichtenstein and Morgan. Both men face up to 20 years in prison for money laundering and five years in prison for “conspiracy to defraud the United States”.

(kg)