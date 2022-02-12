







© ANP

Jim Carrey returns as Cable Guy for Super Bowl spot





Jim Carrey reprises the role of the character he played in the 1996 film The Cable Guy. The 60-year-old actor and comedian does so for an advertisement for Verizon, an American telecommunications company, which appeared in commercial breaks during Sunday, the Super Bowl airs. This reports Daily News.

Carrey played cable installer Chip Douglas in the dark comedy, who began stalking a customer when he refused to befriend him after Douglas offered him free premium TV channels. Although the film was not as successful as Carrey’s other 90s films Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb And Dumber, The Cable Guy became a cult film.

Verizon posted a teaser of the announcement on YouTube, which features Carrey as its sinister alter-ego. A company spokesperson said Carrey “was a pleasure to work with.” “He felt it was the right time to reprise the role of Chip Douglas, he was really looking forward to it. And there’s no better time than the Super Bowl to reach a large audience. Hopefully the viewers will see the story from a cultural perspective, in which 25 years later, it becomes clear what The Cable Guy stands for.”

Commercial breaks during the Super Bowl are traditionally filled with big stars, as millions of Americans watch the sporting event of the year. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Zendaya, Lindsay Lohan, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson also signed to lucrative contracts this year.