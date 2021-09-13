In “Best Apps” we discuss a selection of fun apps that inspire you every time. This time we are discussing four apps which are all related to entertainment.

YouTube Kids

YouTube Kids was launched in the US in 2015 as a YouTube-like video platform but with kid-friendly videos. The platform arrived in the Netherlands in 2019. YouTube Kids makes it easy to find videos kids like and gives parents simple tools to select what their kids can watch and control how much time they can spend behind their screens. Read all about YouTube Kids in this article.

Rijksmuseum

With the Rijksmuseum app you get the most out of your visit and make the museum an even more fun experience. You get free access to multimedia tours, navigation, tickets, and you can also scroll through the collection. Under the “For you” button you will also find the option “Create your own itinerary”. This allows you to easily select the works you want to see in the museum. Do you like Vermeer more, the furniture or do you want to see works with cats? Scroll through the categories and works and choose what you want to see. The app then gives you an ideal route and guides you from job to job.

Plex: Stream Free Movies & Watch Live TV Shows Now

With Plex, you can easily stream content like photos, music, and movies through the Android app or web interface to all kinds of devices like your Chromecast and smart TV. Plex can run on a Mac, Windows, Linux, NAS, Roku and therefore the Chromecast. At once Plex passthe subscription gives you access to the latest features. For example, you can use Plex Live TV, and with Plex DVR, you can record TV and watch TV.

Free memes generator

You can find plenty of memes on platforms like 9GAG and Reddit, and wildcards are only too happy to share them through messaging apps. Still, it’s also fun to start with the memes yourself and make your own meme that you can pass on. Some of these meme maker tools come with ugly watermarks, but Meme Generator is one of the best apps you can find on the Play Store. It comes with lots of well-known memes formats to get you started and then all you need to do is fill in your own text. Read all about Meme Generator in this article.

