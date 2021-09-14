







© Provided by SerieTotaal

Photos from “The Last of Us” show famous places





New photos from the entire HBO series The last of us to show that the television channel went to film the world of the game as faithfully as possible.

The video game was created by Naughty Dog, and the first of two games to date has been released for almost a decade. Over time, there were more and more rumors about a movie, but creator Neil Druckmann finally decided to have a series made.

The last of us-Pictures

Druckmann himself is involved as an executive producer and works closely with Craig Mazin. It is also the first television series from PlayStation Productions.

The first season consists of ten episodes and follows Joel Miller. He’s got to get a very important teenage girl, Ellie, across the country. It could help cure the infection that has plagued the United States.

Check out the photos here on Twitter.

The main roles in the series are for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. They play the roles of Joel and Ellie. Additionally, Nico Parker can be seen as Sarah (Joel’s daughter), Gabriel Luna plays service brother Tommy, Anna Torv can be seen as Tess, and Merle Dandridge plays Marlene (whom she voiced in the game). ).

The series is said to be one of the most expensive productions of all time and it is evident from the images you can see on Twitter.

[more=y0grlyneequ4]Read also : Long-awaited “The Last of Us” has good news[/more]

[more=p57yo7rxin56]Read also : The protagonist of “The Last of Us” is paid a lot[/more]