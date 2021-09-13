Who is Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiancée?









© Provided by NU.nl



Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari, after a relationship of more than five years. The couple announced their engagement on Sunday, and Asghari is an important backer for the singer in lawsuits surrounding her father’s bankruptcy. But who exactly is Spears’ fiance, 27?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari see you in 2016, when the singer puts the clip of her song Slumber party picked up. Asghari, then 21, is Spears’ opponent: as she dances lasciviously on the table, he watches her. The model later says he was very nervous at the first meeting and therefore made a somewhat unsuccessful joke. When the singer introduced herself, Asghari said, “Sorry, what’s your name again?” Still, the comment does not cause any inconvenience and the two continue to circle around each other during the recordings and then exchange phone numbers.

On New Years Day 2017, Spears announces to the world that she is in a new relationship. She also says she found Asghari’s number in her bag shortly after they first met. “I remember I really liked him, so I thought about calling him. Since then I know how sweet and funny he is.” The couple support each other at various times: Asghari is present at many of Spears’ performances in Las Vegas and helps her when she is in a clinic for a short time in 2019 to work on her mental health.

Asghari was born in 1994, in Tehran, Iran being the youngest of four children and moving to the United States at the age of twelve. Asghari turns out to have a talent for American football, but not enough to continue after high school. He enrolled in the local police academy when his sister invited him to attend one of his modeling auditions.

Running at 21 Asghari on the podium for the first time, after which he starred in several commercials. Slumber party is not the first clip in which we see it: also in Work at home of Fifth Harmony, he has a small role. Modeling is no longer her main source of income as Asghari now works as a successful personal trainer.

Asghari is praised by Spears for his hard work and calls him his mainstay. During one of the hearings to end the guardianship her father still has over her, she says she wants nothing more than to marry the personal trainer and have children.

Now that her father is committed to stepping down as curator, Spears is finally in a position to make everything she dreams of come true. Asghari has now slipped an engagement ring on her finger, a wedding date will follow soon.