Become famous? Netflix is ​​looking for people for reality TV shows

Netflix opens the box even further with reality TV series. And for that, the American streaming service is looking for people.

Making fun of yourself on TV can still be lucrative. Especially if you are doing it on a platform where more than a hundred million people are members. You might need to be careful, as Netflix is ​​looking for people for existing and new reality shows.

The trap ? In any case, you must reside in the United States, Ireland, Canada, or the United Kingdom. You must also be at least eighteen years old. Logical, because with English speakers it is easier to address a large audience. Below is the list of reality TV series that Netflix needs people for.

I have arrived!

strange eye

The circle

Love is blind

Dream house makeover

The ground is lava

The Roaring Twenties

Get organized with The Home Edit

Too hot to handle it

Arouse joy with Marie Kondo

The American barbecue showdown

Indian matchmaking

As you can see, these are mostly dating shows and series where your home gets a makeover. Well, these are the most popular formats for reality TV. Netflix makes a selection via a video message.

In a YouTube video, Netflix talks about the greatest cast of all time. Watch the video below.