Netflix gives a new season to three series

Netflix is ​​still fully engaged in reality TV series, as it turns out today.

is a reality chat match and is slated for a fourth and fifth season. Forapplies that a second season has been ordered and thisconcerned, we get a second set.

The three series

The circle was a big hit for Netflix last year, so a second and third season were ordered quickly. And now, actress Michelle Buteau has signed on to host the fourth and fifth seasons as well. In the series, participants live in an apartment complex where they communicate with each other through the The Circle app. They have to score each other and the best placed players are influencers. They can block or eliminate other players again, until only one person remains.

In The American barbecue showdown we see people of different skill levels competing with the barbecue. They face various challenges and they have to race against time.

To finish, Indian matchmaking a series that revolves around matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the United States and India through the process of a planned wedding, in which the couples do not yet know each other.