Bad image of Ferrari for American fans: “I was quite disappointed”

Americans are increasingly interested in Formula 1, as evidenced by the 140,000 spectators of the Austin race. According to Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, spectators must become Ferrari fans.

F1 in America

With the United States Grand Prix and the Miami GP, America has two more Grands Prix on the calendar in 2022. Plus, a possible race in Las Vegas is on the way, making Liberty Media’s dreams come true. Based on these races and the popularity of Drive to Survive, F1 suddenly seems to be gaining momentum in America.

“I really felt a shift in social media following of sport among American fans. I think Netflix has clearly had the biggest influence on that. As a sport, we’ve always been relatively behind closed doors. , but Netflix allowed fans in America and around the world to see the pilots’ personalities. “ Sainz adds gq.com.

Why Ferrari?

However, according to the Spaniard, Ferrari did not do well in the series on Netflix. “The Ferrari season three episode isn’t that great and I was quite disappointed to watch it because Ferrari is a lot cooler, a lot bigger and a lot better than it looks now.”

Sainz’s teammate knows why Americans should become fans of their team. “For me, Ferrari is the most iconic team in Formula 1. They have accomplished so much and have been there from the start. They are such an amazing team and have had most of the sporting legends in the car. “ concludes the Monegasque.

