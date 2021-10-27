3 solid action thrillers on Netflix that are pretty gray



You can find many different movies on Netflix. Not all of these movies are this good, but the three action thrillers below are quite entertaining. Haven’t seen them yet? Then put them on your watch list!

kings of the street

Regie: David Ayer | Hoofdrollen: Keanu Reeves, Chris Evans, Forest Whitaker, Naomie Harris, Terry Crews, Cedric the Entertainer, Common | Look now

LAPD veteran Tom Ludlow has to prove his innocence as everything indicates he killed a colleague.thieves’ lair

Directed by: Christian Gudegast | With: Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber, Oleg Taktarov, Michael Papajohn, Maurice Compte, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Evan Jones, Brian Van Holt, Lewis Tan | Look now

A thief prepares his most daring bank robbery. He wants to empty the central bank of the United States – the Federal Reserve – under the nose of a corrupt deputy sheriff. Butler’s scheme suffers from certain complications when he finds himself trapped between two other groups of criminals.

Man of Fire

Regie: Tony Scott | Hoofdrollen: Denzel Washington, Mickey Rourke, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Rachel Ticotin, Giancarlo Giannini | Look now

Former US soldier John Creasy lives in Mexico. An old friend asks her to act as the bodyguard of the young Pita Balletto, in order to protect her from the numerous kidnappings in the Mexican capital. The initially difficult relationship between the two turns into a close bond. Then what everyone fears will happen.