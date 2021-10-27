‘Dune: Part Two’ is officially in the works

If you Dune and you want more, you’re in luck: Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed on October 26 that there is indeed a Dune: Part Two, and that it will be released in October 2023. It will take time, but that’s good news.

Dune occupied only the first half of the science fiction epic of Frank Herbert, the director Denis Villeneuve having chosen very early to split the novel into two films. However, the second film was not yet confirmed and depended on the success of the first film. Dune grossed $ 40.1 million on its opening weekend in the United States following its premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, and grossed over $ 220 million worldwide.

Confirmation of Dune: part two is great news for all fans of Dune. Herbert’s work had the reputation of being infilmable: Alejandro Jodorowsky was unable to produce his version of Dune while the 1984 David Lynch film was a critical and commercial disaster. Fortunately, Villeneuve’s version is a mind-boggling and compelling film that avoids the pitfalls of its predecessor. If it works again with Dune: part two, so he accomplished the impossible: creating the definitive film adaptation of Dune. The good news is that the process is already halfway there.

What can we expect?

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) will continue his journey to become the messianic figure known as Kwisatz Haderach, and the Harkonnens will continue their assault on the Fremen and the natural resources of Arrakis.

We will also see more characters like Chani (zendaya) fr Stilgar (Javier bardem). And while nothing has been confirmed yet, there’s a good chance we’ll meet the Emperor and Princess Irulan in Dune: part two. Personally, my fingers are crossed that Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen makes an appearance, but it will be until 2023 to find out.

Dune is now in theaters.

