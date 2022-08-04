Asylum seekers from Ter Apel can travel to Drachten: Municipality makes room for 225 people at Fries congress center

In the coming period, the Fries congress center in Drachten will make room for asylum seekers from Ter Apel. From Monday August 15, a maximum of 225 people can be accommodated there.

At the request of the security region Fryslân, the municipality of Smallingerland collaborates in emergency relief in the event of a crisis. The situation in Ter Apel was described as a “national crisis” in mid-June.

According to the municipality, there is an acute emergency situation in Ter Apel. This means that temporary shelter is urgently needed. “We believe that as a municipality we have a responsibility to contribute to this humanitarian crisis,” Mayor Jan Rijpstra said.

‘More effort’

Rijpstra expects from The Hague that a structural solution be found this year to the major reception problems at Ter Apel. “Furthermore, I believe more efforts should be made to return asylum seekers, especially safelanders, who are not granted residence permits in their home countries.”

The municipality of Heerenveen previously provided a sports hall, the Hoekstrahal. However, this support ends on August 15. Afterwards, the Heerenveense hall will be available again for sports clubs and schools.