Apple will soon open a brand new office in Los Angeles

Apple is building a huge office in the American city of Los Angeles. This is especially intended for the Apple TV + streaming service.

Apple appears to be fully committed to its Apple TV + streaming service. Not only can we see it in the series and films offered by the tech giant, but now also in other investments. For example, it will set up a huge office in the American city of cinema and television: Los Angeles.

A new office for Apple

Apple is building an office in the Culver City neighborhood where Apple TV + is already located. The company announced this past weekend, reports the Los Angeles Times. In total, it is constructing two buildings which together represent 51,096,672 square meters. This is a significant expansion for the streaming service, which follows the lead of Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video which have already grown.

The construction of a new complex shows that Apple is not going to give up the battle for the spectator. In fact, it seems to be even more focused on growth. The same is true of the contracts that the streaming service has entered into with a number of major producers and actors to make films and series.

Apple TV +: these series and films coming out soon

Substantial investments

We also see the amount of investments made by Apple TV + in the films and series that appear on the platform itself. One of the latest examples is the Foundation. The company has invested heavily in production and it shows. The world of the show is beautiful. Most of the scenes were shot on location in Europe and the United States, instead of using green screens in the studio.

Whether Apple TV + can really open the attack on Netflix and Disney + remains to be seen. Both streaming services are way ahead of the others. The streaming service will have to score very big success for that. Of course, Ted Lasso already has one that has won multiple Emmys, but there’s still a long way to go.