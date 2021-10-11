Apple will soon open a brand new office in Los Angeles
Apple is building a huge office in the American city of Los Angeles. This is especially intended for the Apple TV + streaming service.
Apple appears to be fully committed to its Apple TV + streaming service. Not only can we see it in the series and films offered by the tech giant, but now also in other investments. For example, it will set up a huge office in the American city of cinema and television: Los Angeles.
A new office for Apple
Apple is building an office in the Culver City neighborhood where Apple TV + is already located. The company announced this past weekend, reports the Los Angeles Times. In total, it is constructing two buildings which together represent 51,096,672 square meters. This is a significant expansion for the streaming service, which follows the lead of Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video which have already grown.
The construction of a new complex shows that Apple is not going to give up the battle for the spectator. In fact, it seems to be even more focused on growth. The same is true of the contracts that the streaming service has entered into with a number of major producers and actors to make films and series.
Apple TV +: these series and films coming out soon
Substantial investments
We also see the amount of investments made by Apple TV + in the films and series that appear on the platform itself. One of the latest examples is the Foundation. The company has invested heavily in production and it shows. The world of the show is beautiful. Most of the scenes were shot on location in Europe and the United States, instead of using green screens in the studio.
Whether Apple TV + can really open the attack on Netflix and Disney + remains to be seen. Both streaming services are way ahead of the others. The streaming service will have to score very big success for that. Of course, Ted Lasso already has one that has won multiple Emmys, but there’s still a long way to go.
“Both streaming services are way ahead of the others. “
What do you want ?
Two veterans against a super young scion.
A little patience until the young snake matures.
window.didomiOnReady = window.didomiOnReady || []; window.didomiOnReady.push(function (Didomi) { window.tc_vars = {
// Add Didomi variables didomiGDPRApplies: window.didomiState.didomiGDPRApplies, didomiIABConsent: window.didomiState.didomiIABConsent, didomiVendorsConsent: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsent, didomiVendorsConsentUnknown: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsentUnknown, didomiVendorsConsentDenied: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsentDenied, didomiPurposesConsent: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsent, didomiPurposesConsentUnknown: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsentUnknown, didomiPurposesConsentDenied: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsentDenied, didomiExperimentId: window.didomiState.didomiExperimentId, didomiExperimentUserGroup: window.didomiState.didomiExperimentUserGroup, }; if(tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsent != ''){ console.log( 'cookiewall okay'); consentLevel = 3; loadAllScripts(); } });
window.didomiEventListeners = window.didomiEventListeners || []; window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'notice.clickagree', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel =3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } }); window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'preferences.clickagreetoall', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel =3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } }); window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'preferences.clicksavechoices', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel = 3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } });
function loadAllScripts(){ console.log('start loading all scripts 2.19'); console.log(tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsentDenied);
var deniedConsent = tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsentDenied; if(deniedConsent.indexOf('cookies') == -1){
//SETTING VARIABLES var wpk_tags = dataLayer[0].Tags; if (wpk_tags != undefined) { var wpk_tags_array = wpk_tags.split(','); }else{ var wpk_tags_array = []; }
var sales_keywords = dataLayer[0].sales_keywords; if(sales_keywords == undefined){ sales_keywords=""; }else{ sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/_/g, ''); sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/&/g, '_'); sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/&/g, '_'); }
if (typeof dataLayer[0].Site !== 'undefined') { var site_name = dataLayer[0].Site.toLowerCase(); }else{ var site_name=""; }
site_name = site_name.split(".");
//SETTING VARIABLES
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://shared.mediahuis.be/cxense/cxense.1135123825657406689.min.js"; script.type = "didomi/javascript"; script.setAttribute('data-vendor','iab:412');
console.log('ads: '+deniedConsent.indexOf('create_ads_profile')); console.log('content: '+deniedConsent.indexOf('select_personalized_content'));
if(deniedConsent.indexOf('create_ads_profile') < 0 && deniedConsent.indexOf('select_personalized_content') < 0){ document.head.appendChild(script); console.log('load cxense!!!'); }else{ console.log('NOT load cxense!!'); } if (dataLayer[0].show_banners == 1) { // console.log('fillSlots'); setTimeout(function(){ fillSlots(); }, 1000); } if(deniedConsent.indexOf('social_media') < 0){ var y = document.getElementsByClassName("social-media-no-consent-box"); var i; for (i = 0; i < y.length; i++) { y[i].style.display = "none"; } var x_fb_post = document.getElementsByClassName("fb-post-no-consent"); while(x_fb_post.length > 0) { x_fb_post[0].className = "fb-post"; }
var x_fb_video = document.getElementsByClassName("fb-video-no-consent"); var i; while(x_fb_video.length > 0) { x_fb_video[0].className = "fb-video"; }
var x_twitter = document.getElementsByClassName("twitter-tweet-no-consent"); while(x_twitter.length > 0) { x_twitter[0].className = "twitter-tweet"; }
var xi = document.getElementsByClassName("instagram-media-no-consent"); while(xi.length > 0) { xi[0].className = "instagram-media"; }
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.innerHTML = "window.instgrm.Embeds.process();"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/nl_NL/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v8.0";
var facebookDiv = document.createElement('script'); facebookDiv.innerHTML =`window.fbAsyncInit = function() {FB.init({ xfbml : true, version : 'v5.0' });}; `; document.head.appendChild(facebookDiv);
var my_awesome_script = document.createElement('script'); my_awesome_script.setAttribute('src','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js'); my_awesome_script.async="true"; my_awesome_script.defer="true"; document.head.appendChild(my_awesome_script);
}
} }
if (navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().indexOf('cxensebot') != -1) {
loadAllScripts();
}
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”
Reply to the article:
Apple will soon open a brand new office in Los Angeles