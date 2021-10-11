3 solid action movies on Netflix in which bullets fly around your ears



There are many action movies on Netflix. Not all of these movies are this good, but the three action movies below offer some really nice shootouts. Haven’t seen them yet? Then put them on your watch list!

Heat

Directed by: Michael Mann | With: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Natalie Portman, Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd, Jon Voight, William Fichtner, Tom Sizemore

Neil McCauley is a professional thief. The approach to her thefts is so professional that she even surprises the police. Detective Vincent Hanna becomes obsessed with McCauley’s work and wants to join him at all costs. The climax for the two is reached as McCauley finishes his biggest job yet and Hanna and her team prepare to capture McCauley. Both realize that this is the biggest challenge of their lives.The Magnificent Seven

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua | With: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vinnie Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, Cam Gigandet, Matthew Bomer, Haley Bennett, Byung-hun Lee

The town of Rose Creek is brutally ruled by ruthless industrialist Bartholomew Bogue. The Desperate Locals hire outlaws, bounty hunters, gamers, and mercenaries, seven combative men to protect them: Sam Chisolm, Josh Farraday, Goodnight Robicheaux, Jack Horne, Billy Rocks, Vasquez, and Red Harvest. These magnificent seven prepare for the violent confrontation where more than money is at stake.

Public enemies

Regie: Michael Mann | Hoofdrollen: Johnny Depp, Channing Tatum, Christian Bale, Marion Cotillard, Jason Clarke, Stephen Lang, Stephen Dorff, Carey Mulligan, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Graham

The 1930s in the United States are characterized by crime and gangsters that make the country dangerous. John Dillinger is a well-known bank robber and murderer who keeps escaping the hands of the police. In searching for Dillinger and his colleagues Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd, the police are assisted by a new agency, the first federal law enforcement agency: the FBI. Melvin Purvis leads the group of cops who try to stop the dangerous gangsters.