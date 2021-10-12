Courtesan, the brother festival of Film Fest Gent for adventurous film buffs – Film

For the next two weeks, Ghent will be the Mecca of film buffs, although this is not just due to the famous Film Fest. The last days of the main activities also take place the Brother Courtisane festival, where many unknown gems will fill the cinemas of the Sphinx Cinema, Miry, Paddenhoek and KASKcinema.

Courtesan, who will celebrate her twentieth birthday in 2021, will take place from October 20 to 24. During the main program, short films and long actors can be seen by Chantal Akerman, Andy Warhol and Eric Baudelaire, among others. Also the revolutionary and surreal short film The afternoon stitches by Maya Deren will be shown on the big screen.

In addition, some artists are in the spotlight. One is Sandra Lahire, a radical feminist filmmaker who was a key figure in the London experimental cinema circuit of the 1980s and 1990s. Her work has touched on themes ranging from intersectional feminism to mental health to ecological devastation. in the nuclear era and still feels surprisingly relevant today. She also dialogues with the poetry of Sylvia Plath from her first to her last film. A fascinating work where cinema, literature and social engagement meet. His own work and that of the artists of his dense environment are presented on Courtesan.

Also on the retrospective program Out of the shadows Women directors who deserve more recognition are put forward. It focuses specifically on four directors from the Arab world: Atteyat Al-Abnoudy, Assia Djebar, Jocelyne Saab and Heiny Srour. These are four artists with very different styles, but there are some similarities. They are all unjustly unrecognized pioneers of Arab cinema, often discussing similar themes of identity, oppression, and the social and political role of women in Arab societies.

The latest artist duo to deserve special mention are CW Winter and Anders Edström, from the United States and Sweden respectively. They themselves qualify their cinematographic approach as a “topological reworking of the real towards the fictitious”. Both make films in which the plot is subordinated to reflections of everyday life, and communication between man and nature is central. No plans yet for October 23? So you can go see The works and the days (by Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani basin), a film of no less than eight hours in which these themes are explored in depth. In addition to presenting their own films, Edström and Winter have also organized a program of several films that explore “time as an experience” from different angles.

It can be clear that Courtesan offers a lot of beauty for the adventurous movie buff. Tickets for all of the above, and a full rundown of what else to see, can be found at website Of the party.

