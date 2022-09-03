Anthony Hopkins (The Father) in Mysterious Sci-Fi Thriller Trailer ‘Zero Contact’



Below is a trailer for Zero contacta new mystery sci-fi thriller starring Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins (The father, Thesilenceofthelambs). Plus, it’s also apparently “one of the first NFT movies ever made.”

Zero Contact follows five characters scattered across the world. They are bonded by their devotion to the great, late Finley Hart (Hopkins), but also by the fact that they all strive to stop Hart’s secretive and potentially deadly technological invention. This machine is either the solution to humanity’s problems, but it could also mean the end of life on Earth.Cast and crew

The rest of the cast includes Aleks Paunovic, Tuva Novotny, Rukiya Bernard, Veronica Ferres, Adrian Holmes, Lilly Krug and Martin Stenmarck. Directed by Rick Dugdale, the screenplay was written by Cam Cannon.

Apparently is Zero contact Released last year on the NFT Vuele platform, the film is now heading to the cinema. The film, which was produced in 17 different countries during the 2020 pandemic, will be released in the United States on May 27.