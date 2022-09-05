The Antwerp short film Daydreamers also wins a prize in Venice after New York: “I didn’t even know we were nominated” | Antwerp

ANTWERPAfter being best student short film at the very prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York, ‘Daydreamers’ by director Ante Pask (22), with Jurgen Delnaet, today won a second international prize. This time the honor goes to screenwriter Emiel Van Wouwe (27), who won the Venice Short Film Festival with his captivating story. “In New York I didn’t get on stage in time to receive the award and this time I didn’t even know we were entered.”

Rewind to the start of this summer. After screenings in Belgium at the Louvain Short Film Festival and the European Youth Film Festival (JEF), the short film ‘Daydreamers’ by Ante Pask (22) from Berchem is crossing the pond to the United States . At the very prestigious Tribeca film festival in New York – co-founded by Robert De Niro – the Antwerp production won the prize for best short film.

Missed awards ceremony

“We never thought we would even have a chance of winning a prize”, Antwerp screenwriter Emiel Van Wouwe (27) looks back on the adventure in New York. “After the premiere at the festival, the whole team went home, but I decided to stay around a bit to play the tourist. I am cycling through the city when I suddenly receive a phone call from Ante. It turns out that we have won the first prize for the short film and the prize will be awarded at this precise moment.

(read more under the photo)

Their own movie premiere is just around the corner at the Tribeca Film Festival. The awards ceremony a week later did not. © rv



Emiel rushes to the awards ceremony on his bike. “Of course I’m wrong about the building,” he laughs. “And I’m hopelessly late.” The film festival team tries to help me, but then the words come, full of pity: ‘It’s a bit now ‘. Host Robert De Niro is on the Tribeca stage that night, but Emiel Van Wouwe is too stupid to make it to the award ceremony in time,” the jolly screenwriter continues with a laugh. “Fortunately, the festival has then sent the award to Ante.”

School project

With so much interest and big prizes, you’d almost forget that ‘Daydreamers’ is just a school assignment. Ante studied at RITCS in Brussels and pitched his idea to screenwriter Emiel before graduating last year. “Ante had a strong idea and I jumped on the bandwagon and wrote the story with her,” says Emiel. “In full confinement, we almost did not see each other during this period. I think she handled and directed the whole production in a wonderful way. The Tribeca Best Picture award is well deserved.

Venice

But this week, Emiel herself was honored at the Venetian short film festival ‘Venezia Shorts’, the little brother of the famous Venice International Film Festival. Just like on his bike in New York, he comes completely out of nowhere. “I didn’t even know we had been selected, let alone won the best screenwriter award. Let’s say that communication and promotion are perhaps not our forte,” he continues, laughing.

(read more under the photo)

Jurgen Delnaet loses his sight in Daydreamers and fears he will no longer be able to take care of his eleven-year-old daughter. © rv



father-daughter relationship

Daydreamers tells the story of a father, played by Jurgen Delnaet of, among others, Aanrijding in Moscow, In Vlaamse Velden, Cordon and Marsman, whose vision is rapidly deteriorating and can no longer ride his beloved motorbike with his daughter nine-year-old, played by Flo Martens. “The father is afraid that he will no longer be able to take care of his daughter, but his daughter thinks he is only sad because he cannot sit on his motorbike,” Emiel explains briefly. “In her childish, sometimes naïve way, she subconsciously shows her father that their father-daughter relationship transcends the physical.”

big Wheel

In the meantime, Emiel is working on a new mini-series for the production house Eyeworks and VTM GO. He wants to dive into webseries but dreams of writing his own long player. “I also have a passion project under my own direction. A short film set in the Ferris wheel of the Steenplein in Antwerp which unfolds in frame in the different cabinets and draws a portrait of the city in the meantime.

Daydreamers is produced by Ante Pask (producer, director, screenwriter), Ella Bal (producer), Emiel Van Wouwe (screenwriter), Sebastiaan Buts (assistant director), Arne Fivez (director of photography), Janneke Maes ( editor) and Laura Huysmans and Peter Pask (composers). More informations tribecafilm.com/daydreamers.





