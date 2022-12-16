André Hazes breaks the media silence and announces his return

“The time has come for me to break the silence of recent times and so I am now sharing with you how I have been in the past period and how I am doing now,” Andre wrote in a candid post on Instagram. . The singer says ‘in the darkest period of his life‘, in which he got lost. He took everything from life, but in the wrong way. Sometimes he couldn’t tell what he did yesterday. “I started seeking professional help because I really needed it at that time. Just all the way back to basics in a search for myself. Finding out who I really am, what I want in my life and find out what really makes me happy.

Then André talks about the documentary about his life which will soon be released on Videoland. “I’m showing my most vulnerable side and believe me it was tough. I’ve come a long way and you deserve an honest documentary. Finally, the singer has a big message for his fans. He announces his return. “And where else could it be but at Holland Zingt Hazes 2023. I can’t wait to be able to sing again for the most loyal audience ever.”

Although André took a media break after a turbulent period during which he had relationships with Monique Westenberg, Bridget Maasland, Sarah van Soelen and an Anne Rose, the singer was never completely out of the public eye. . Monique says she is proud of Andrénow that he shared his statement. For example, he went on vacation twice with Monique, with whom he has a son André. The two tried to find out the shape of their relationship in her. In the video below, you can see intimate vacation footage from their time in the United States.

