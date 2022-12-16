“I didn’t handle Meghan’s suicidal thoughts well”

During Oprah’s controversial interview nearly two years ago, Meghan already opened up about her suicidal thoughts, but Harry also talks about them in the final three episodes of his own series. In his own words, he handled it badly, which makes for a rather emotional scene. Harry and Megan.

Meghan Markle had suicidal thoughts



She was no longer allowed to make her own decisions by the royal family and was repeatedly scapegoated by the British tabloid press. This led to Meghan Markle struggling with suicidal thoughts. “Everything will stop when I’m gone,” she thought, among other things. By this she refers to the accusations from the tabloids and therefore the British people against her and Harry’s address. At some point, she wanted to kill herself rather than face so much negative attention and stress for one more day. The fact that the royal family offered him no help didn’t help either. “I wanted to get help somewhere, but it wasn’t allowed. They were concerned about the reputation of the house if I did this,” Meghan said. According to Harry, his family knew how serious the situation was, but assumed Meghan could handle it on her own.

How Harry coped



Although Meghan herself mainly blames the institution, Harry thinks he too could have done better. In the episode, he says the following: “I knew she was in trouble, we both had it. But I didn’t think it would come to this. I’m ashamed of myself because I didn’t not properly managing his suicidal thoughts.” He was trying to solve the problem as royal Harry, not as husband Harry. “What she needed from me was way more than I could give her at the time.”

Before the thoughts got too much for Meghan, the two decided to take a step back. They left the royal family and built a new life in the United States, with their two children Archie and Lilibet. The processing of the intense time in the royal family is still ongoing, but thankfully there are some happy images in the Netflix series as well. It looks like Harry and Meghan backed out in time.

Do you have suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to? Then call 0800-0113 or chat via 113.nl.

Source: netflix