these celebrities roast Famke Louise

Famke Louise already gets thrashed regularly on social media, but now she’s officially going to believe it. Led by comedian Peter Pannekoek and presenter Dolf Jansen, singer slash model slash vlogger gets her own roast on Comedy Central . All the celebrities are now known who will provide the Roastee with the necessary reviews and appreciation at the same time. Here they are.

The roast

This is the first time that a woman in the Netherlands has become roast. She follows in the footsteps of Gordon, Giel Beelen, Johnny de Mol and Hans Klok. Secretly, of course, the roast has long since begun. Peter Pannekoek: “I have yet to find out who she is and if she has achieved anything yet, but I was just ridiculously excited to roast, because it’s been too long.”

Famke, however, is not easy to impress: “I heard it all, these roasters have to come from a good background to surprise me. ” She’s right. If anyone has been the butt of teasing, then it’s Op Me Monnie singer. And on the other hand, a roast is ultimately also about appreciation, according to Comedy Central. “We only roast the people we love.”