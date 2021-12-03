“An awkward reunion for Kate, William, Harry and Meghan”









Kate and William have announced that they will be moving to the United States next year. But do they also go to the Sussexes?

A topic that will also occupy people in 2022: will we have another meeting of the former Fab Four?

For all those who hope for a happy reunion of Prince William and Prince Harry, Christmas seemed to be the time for a long time. Since the birth of LilibetHarry and Meghan’s daughter was rumored to take her home during the holidays real life would propose to the queen and the rest of the Royal family. Meanwhile, palace staff are already busy preparing for the Royal Christmas party, and the more casual staff have informed the press that Harry and Meghan are not expected at the Queen’s Estate after all. This does not mean a Royal the meeting must be completely off the track. Because Prince William and Duchess Kate have just planned a visit to the United States.

Next year pull the Cambridges at States for the presentation of Prince William’s new workhorse, the Earthshot Award. And if they cross the ocean, they’ll likely visit the Sussexes in California as well. Or not? According to royalty expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the situation between the brothers has become so uncomfortable that there really is no good outcome. “If Kate and William are invited to Harry and Meghan’s and they decline the invitation, it’s narrow-minded and mean. And if they’re not invited, then it’s narrow-minded and mean to the other side, ”he said. American magazine. “And if they accept the invitation but something’s wrong and it becomes uncomfortable, then I think that’s a bad idea too.” Well, Jonathan is missing the most promising scenario here: Could it not be that the Fab Four be together again and everything is going well? What is the relationship between the brothers now?









Harry and Meghan’s biographer Omid Scobie knows the brothers still don’t get along. “The bond between Harry and William is still very distant. And I don’t only mean that there is a physical distance, with the Atlantic Ocean between the two, but also that they hardly speak to each other,” says Omid. . Entertainment tonight. “They are two very different men. And I think William has really become someone who lives his life for the crown, for the monarchy. Harry actually went in the completely opposite direction.”