No less than 11 seasons (!) Have already been made of the hugely popular series Chicago fire, but currently you can only watch parts 1-4 in the Netherlands on Netflix and the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. Wondering when the next seasons will appear online? Below you can read what we know so far about the news, release date and trailer for Chicago Fire season 5 on Netflix.

What is the story of the Chicago fire about?

This gripping drama series explores the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics working under difficult circumstances in Chicago.

Title: Chicago fire

Year: 2012

Type: Series

Categories: Action, Drama

Duration: 11 seasons

Manufacturers: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas

To throw: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte

IMDb: 8.0 out of 42,000 votes

To concern: Watch now on Netflix

To concern: Watch now free on Amazon Prime Video for 30 days

When will Chicago Fire season 5 be on Netflix?

The first episode of season 5 of Chicago Fire had already aired on September 27, 2012, followed by the last episode on May 22, 2013. Today, almost 10 years later, only the first four seasons can be viewed via Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With the old streaming service, these coins did not appear online until September 1, 2021.

In the Netherlands, no streaming service has yet been able to secure the rights to the new seasons of the Chicago Fire series, so these parts are not visible in the Dutch offer of video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix. , Disney + or Amazon. First video. Still, you can already watch Chicago Fire season five from the Netherlands with one very simple trick: a good VPN.

In short, it works very simply: A VPN is an anonymous internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then a website thinks that you are in the United States and therefore you can just watch the fifth season of Chicago Fire. It works like this in a few simple steps:

Where can you watch the Chicago Fire series online? At the time of writing, you can only click Netflix to Amazon Prime Video watch the Chicago Fire series.

When will Chicago Fire season 5 be on Netflix in the Netherlands? Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the fifth season of Chicago Fire will be released on Netflix. We will be the first to notify you by email when a date is announced.

Will there be a Chicago Fire season 6 or is S5 the show’s final season?

Sure! There is already a sixth season of Chicago Fire. In February 2020, seasons 9, 10 and 11 were even ordered by NBC. Season 9 can now also be viewed as described above and Seasons 10 and 11 are still in the works.

Which teaser or trailer is still out for Chicago Fire season 5?

Watch the trailer for the fifth season of Chicago Fire below.