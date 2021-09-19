Americans release UFO report: 143 ‘inexplicable’ reports

It cannot even be ruled out that some so-called “unidentified aerial phenomena” (the new name for UFOs) are of extraterrestrial origin. This is the conclusion of a long-awaited report intelligence services on dozens of mysterious UFO sightings.

The unknown objects are “clearly a flight safety issue and potentially a challenge to US national security,” according to the report.

Enigmatic planes

For example, a video of Air Force pilots has already been broadcast by the Pentagon. It shows enigmatic planes off the US east and west coasts that fly with unprecedented speed and maneuverability. In addition, they appear to have no apparent form of propulsion.

In the video below from correspondent Erik Mouthaan, you can see these images and hear the reaction of the pilots.