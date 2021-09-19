Thierry Lermitt recalls the difficulty of filming Dinner of Negatives

Thierry Lermitt returns to the background on the set of Le Diner de contre for his performance in C à Vous, France 5. He tells how working in front of Francis Weber’s camera was a real challenge.

Thierry lermitt remembers shooting stupid dinner Like it was yesterday. guest in a group of it is for you Thursday, September 16, the actor called the director’s question Francoise Weber. A request he suffered on the set of the film in which he responds Jacques Villier. “It was hard, Tell Thierry lermitt. Francis Webber wants to hear what he’s written. I was not used to this. Frankly I learned a lot But I suffered a lot. that’s the meaning. He wants the meaning he wrote and the meaning that comes from music, among other things. He wants to hear that and it’s not something that works for us because you know how to do it right and that’s it. “ Confidence, after almost thirty years.

Of stupid dinnerIt is a legendary film which is shown on television every year and which always impresses. The story of François Pinon and Pierre Prochant makes thousands of viewers laugh. Jacques Villier also had César For his role as François Pinon. Launched on June 30, 1997 with a budget of 82 million francs (12.5 million euros), Filming is not a comedy. intimidating actors, Weber Have them rehearse the scenes until they are exhausted. The film created a lot of laughs when it was presented to the press and scored an overall victory with a total of 8.52 million viewers.

Several revisions have since been made, notably in the United States in 2009, by jay roach, Meet Steve carell In the role of Villeret. Average success in the United States, this Dinner It will bring together 852 spectators in France alone!

