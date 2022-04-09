AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats Intel Core i9-12900KS in first gaming test

While waiting for the official release date of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Xanxo Gaming has already managed to get its hands on the new AMD processor. In addition to some synthetic tests, the Peruvian tester also performed a benchmark of the game, which gives us a first indication of the level of performance.

For example, Xanxo Gaming, in conjunction with CapFrameX, tested the 5800X3D in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 720p with low settings. The Ryzen chip averages 231 fps, which is 21.58% faster than the Core i9-12900K. Compared to the recently released 12900KS, the 5800X3D is 15.5% faster.

Processor FPS Difference with 12900K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 231 121.58%

Intel Core i9-12900KS 200 105.26%

Intel Core i9-12900K 190 100.00%



Although the difference seems quite significant, some caveats should be made. First of all, this is a single gaming benchmark, which doesn’t necessarily paint the full picture. CapFrameX chose this specific benchmark because of the high requirement in terms of computing power and memory. The additional L3-Cache of the 5800X3D will therefore offer strong added value here.

Also, using 720p should clearly reflect the difference in performance between different processors. As the resolution is increased the performance will normally be closer. Additionally, the 5800X3D was tested with the RTX 3080 Ti, while Intel systems were paired with the RTX 3090 Ti. However, according to CapFrameX, this shouldn’t be a problem at lower resolutions.

