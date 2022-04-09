AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats Intel Core i9-12900KS in first gaming test

Sun. Apr 10th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

The particle seems heavier than the theory prescribes The particle seems heavier than the theory prescribes 4 min read

The particle seems heavier than the theory prescribes

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 86
Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022 Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022 4 min read

Why an 8-Bit Nintendo Song (1996) Won a Grammy in 2022

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 102
Monday letter about Elden Ring, Nintendo and an overflowing throwback catalog Monday letter about Elden Ring, Nintendo and an overflowing throwback catalog 2 min read

Monday letter about Elden Ring, Nintendo and an overflowing throwback catalog

Maggie Benson 5 days ago 122
Ghostwire: Tokyo - Tweaker Review Review Ghostwire: Tokyo – Conclusion 2 min read

Review Ghostwire: Tokyo – Conclusion

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 103
Ghostwire: Tokyo - Tweaker Review Ghostwire: Tokyo – Tweaker Review 3 min read

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Tweaker Review

Maggie Benson 7 days ago 133
'Xiaomi also limits the performance of its smartphones in games' -Update ‘Xiaomi also limits the performance of its smartphones in games’ -Update 2 min read

‘Xiaomi also limits the performance of its smartphones in games’ -Update

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 120

You may have missed

A spider's web as an eardrum | BNR news radio Germs from you, germs from me 1 min read

Germs from you, germs from me

Phil Schwartz 28 mins ago 24
Champion De Leeuw closes ZK repechage in style | Sports in Zeeland Champion De Leeuw closes ZK repechage in style | Sports in Zeeland 1 min read

Champion De Leeuw closes ZK repechage in style | Sports in Zeeland

Queenie Bell 29 mins ago 23
Alabama also prohibits treatment of transgender minors Alabama also prohibits treatment of transgender minors 2 min read

Alabama also prohibits treatment of transgender minors

Harold Manning 33 mins ago 30
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats Intel Core i9-12900KS in first gaming test AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats Intel Core i9-12900KS in first gaming test 2 min read

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats Intel Core i9-12900KS in first gaming test

Maggie Benson 33 mins ago 43